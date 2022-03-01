Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Purchases 79,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 174,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,112. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

