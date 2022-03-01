Insider Buying: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Acquires 361 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Herbert K. Parker bought 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 1,371,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.