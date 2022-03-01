Insider Buying: Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 432,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.