Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Buys 13,001 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STRA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 264,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Strategic Education by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Strategic Education by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

