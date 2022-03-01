Insider Buying: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ruth Porat acquired 44 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.38 per share, with a total value of $5,428.72.

Shares of BX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,823. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

