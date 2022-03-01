Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 9,207,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 169.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

