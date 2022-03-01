Insider Selling: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Sells 49,735 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 1,350,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,329. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

