Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 92,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

