Insider Selling: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 331,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,552. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.52 million, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

