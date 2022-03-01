Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 21,024 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANAT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in American National Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American National Group by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in American National Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American National Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

