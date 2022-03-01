Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 21,024 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ANAT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
