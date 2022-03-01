Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 39,045 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ANAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.