Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 39,045 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $11,688,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 334.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

