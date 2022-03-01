Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $13,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 890,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

