Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $13,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 890,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.
