Insider Selling: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

