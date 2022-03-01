Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 1,988 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 1,988 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $10,437.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 564,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 137,014 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $10,869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

