Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) President Sells 6,135 Shares of Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 441,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

