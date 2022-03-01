Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CFO Sells 12,920 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CENX stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,509. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

