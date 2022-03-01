Insider Selling: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 72,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357. The firm has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

