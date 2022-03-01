Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $85,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

