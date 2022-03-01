Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $85,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
