Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.15. 1,420,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,884. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

