Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 770,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

