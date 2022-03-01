Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:EXR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 770,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.