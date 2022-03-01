Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 368 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INTU traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.58. 2,176,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

