Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 368 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of INTU traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.58. 2,176,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
