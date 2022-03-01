Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 978,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.49 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

