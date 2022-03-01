Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 12,688 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LC traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 2,040,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $48,999,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

