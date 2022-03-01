Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Sells 46,673 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LYV traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,674. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.