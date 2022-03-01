Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells 12,130 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MATX stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.51. 708,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $13,136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

