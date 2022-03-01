Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $11,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 74,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,489. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

