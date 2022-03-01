Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells 3,938 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 832,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,078. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

