Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells 9,208 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $598,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

