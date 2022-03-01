Insider Selling: Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells 7,443 Shares of Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. 12,339,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

