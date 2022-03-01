Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $607.03. The company had a trading volume of 617,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day moving average of $624.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.