Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $607.03. The company had a trading volume of 617,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day moving average of $624.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
