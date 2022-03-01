Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.

Revolve Group stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 843,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

