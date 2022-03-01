Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.
Revolve Group stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 843,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.