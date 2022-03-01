Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.
Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $20.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 562,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.