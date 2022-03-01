Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $20.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 562,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

