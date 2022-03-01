Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 1st, Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00.

Shares of SF traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,925. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after acquiring an additional 743,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,980,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

