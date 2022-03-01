Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 407 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

