Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells 15,034 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $31.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

