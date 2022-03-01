Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 296 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UHS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.88. 625,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.