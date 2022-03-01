Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INSP opened at $244.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

