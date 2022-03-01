InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

