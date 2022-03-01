Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 90.5% in February

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 587,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

