Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 278,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

