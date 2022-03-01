Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.22 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. 104,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.