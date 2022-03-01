InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $70.40

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.40, but opened at $66.88. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 2,998 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,338.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

