Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Up 667.4% in February

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 667.4% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercure by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,792. Intercure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

