International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report $14.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $63.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

