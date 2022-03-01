International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $173,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

