International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 147.86 ($1.98) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.55.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

