International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. 1,631,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,485. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

