Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.96

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and traded as low as $31.25. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

