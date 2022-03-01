InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.