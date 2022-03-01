Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group stock remained flat at $$19.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

