Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group stock remained flat at $$19.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.